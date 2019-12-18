Comoros opens consulate in Morocco’s Laayoune city

After months of preparations the Comoros Island has opened a consulate general in Laayoune, the capital of Moroccan Sahara on Wednesday.The ceremony was presided over by Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Comoran counterpart, Souef Mohamed El Amine.

The two ministers cut the symbolic ribbon of the new Comoran diplomatic representation and later went on a conduct tour of its various quarters.

They later held talks on bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen such ties, deepen political and economic partnership between the two countries and coordinate their respective positions on issues of common interest.

As a reminder, the opening of the consulate in Laayoune follows the inauguration last June of the Ivorian honorary consulate in the city as part of efforts to further promote diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.