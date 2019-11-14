Comoros to open consulate in Laayoune

The Comoros Islands will be opening a Consulate General in Laayoune, according to an announcement made in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.The emissary of the Comoros President, Bianrifi Tarmidi made the announcement after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita .

The statement comes after the opening, in June, of an Ivorian Honorary Consulate in Laayoune (southern provinces of the kingdom), as part of efforts to further promote diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.