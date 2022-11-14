Conac : Cameroon Looses 44 Billion to Corruption

The president of The National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC) Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams on November 10th 2022 published the 11th report on corruption.

The report shows that the State of Cameroon lost 43.947 billion CFA francs for corruption and related offences, according to the investigations conducted by Conac, and the decisions rendered by the Council of Budgetary and Financial Discipline (Cdbf) of the Superior State Audit, and the Special Criminal Court (TCS).

This represents an increase of 26.336 billion F in absolute value compared to the year 2020, when the same loss was established at 17.611 billion FCFA, and 149.54% in relative value. In this segment, the Société de recouvrement de créances (SRC) has particularly distinguished itself by causing losses of about F24.249 billion to the State for irregularities observed in the conduct of certain procedures.

In 2021, CONAC recorded 6705 denunciations of corruption against 16067 in 2020. 3879 of these denunciations were made by administrative mail, 2694 by calls via the toll-free number 1517, 77 by email and 55 by WhatsApp message to 658 26 26 82.

Among the acts of corruption are: the forgery of the signature of certain administrative and municipal authorities; the establishment of false land titles; corruption at the entrance to certain schools; the illegal sale of medicines in certain health facilities and the misappropriation of funds from certain parent-teacher associations (APEE).

The sectors that constitute the bulk of corruption are: Territorial Administration, Decentralised Territorial Communities, Trade, Domains and Land Affairs, Education, Finance, Law Enforcement, Forestry and Wildlife, Justice, Road Transport and Health.