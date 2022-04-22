› Tech

Anti-Corruption: Conac Ups Game With Digital Technology

Published on 22.04.2022 at 14h04 by Nana Kamsukom

The new campaign aims to popularise the Conac’s revamped WhatsApp account, email address and website.

Putting digital technology at the service of the fight against corruption. Indeed, the new strategy aims to facilitate, through the new digital communication channels of this institution, the denunciation and transmission of evidence of acts of corruption for investigation.

The promotion ceremony for the innovative tools of the National Anti-Corruption Commission  took place at the amphitheatre 750 of the University of Ngaoundéré, on 20 April 2022 in the presence of all the administrative staff.

The new deal is for phone users to report via the WhatsApp toll-free number 658262682 or go to the revamped website www.conac.cm to send in information and attach evidence. The website is bilingual and available in both official languages of the country. As for their use, these platforms offer users the possibility of requesting anonymity if necessary for their safety.

As a reminder, according to the 11th report on the state of corruption in Cameroon in 2020, presented on 23 September 2021, Conac has received through 1517, the freephone number of this institution, 12675 denunciations.

