Conac Opens Investigation on Glencore Corruption Case

Later on, on May 27, Barrister Akere Muna wrote a letter to the president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Conac, denouncing Glencore‘s admission of corrupt practices involving two large Cameroonian companies (SNH and Sonara).

Glencore disclosed before the courtlast May that between 2007 and 2018, that, with its subsidiaries, they paid approximately 79.6 million dollars to intermediary companies so as to obtain casuistical advantages. This approach aimed at maintaining and to obtain contracts with public and parastatal entities in African countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.