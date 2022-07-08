Business › Firms

Conac Opens Investigation on Glencore Corruption Case

Published on 08.07.2022 at 15h33 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Glencore
Glencore trading company

The announcement of the procedure was made known by Barrister Akere Muna on twitter last July 7, 2022.

Recently, the anglo-swiss trading company, Glencore pleaded guilty of bribing some officials of the National Hydrocarbon Company, SNH, and others of the National Refining Company, Sonara with worth 7 billions FCFA It was before the US Department of Justice and the UK Fraud investigation office, the company pleaded guilty.
Later on, on May 27, Barrister Akere Muna wrote a letter to the president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Conac, denouncing Glencore‘s admission of corrupt practices involving two large Cameroonian companies (SNH and Sonara).
Glencore disclosed before the courtlast May that between 2007 and 2018, that, with its subsidiaries, they paid approximately 79.6 million dollars to intermediary companies so as to obtain casuistical advantages. This approach aimed at maintaining and to obtain contracts with public and parastatal entities in African countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.
Barrister Akere Muna ended his tweet saying, “Cameroonians are watching. They should just ask Glencore who they paid.”

