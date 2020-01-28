Conakry: One killed in fresh opposition demo

One person was killed in demonstrations by the opposition National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) in the Guinean capital Conakry on Tuesday.By Sadjo Diallo

20 year-old Mamadou Moussa Barry died of his injuries after being shot in Cosa, a neighbourhood in the upper suburbs of Conakry, in the commune of Ratoma.

The victim, a blacksmith under apprenticeship, was on his way to work when he was shot.

Since Tuesday morning, FNDC demonstrations have paralysed activities in Conakry as well as in some cities in the interior of the country.

In a bid to reverse an amendment to the country’s constitution, Guinean political and civil society activists under the FNDC have been taking to the streets across the country.

Since the start of the protests in October 2019, some 30 deaths have been reported.