The Cameroonian defender has made football history in America. Nouhou Tolo and his Seattle Sounders teammates became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) club to win the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday.

Nouhou Tolo and Seattle Sounders have won the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Concacaf Champions League. The Cameroonian defender and his teammates became the first MLS club to achieve this feat on Wednesday, after their victory over Pumas UNAM 3-0. This means a cumulative score of 5-2 over the two matches.

After a nervous first half in which the Sounders had the upper hand, Seattle opened the scoring through Raúl Ruidíaz in the 45th minute. The two teams traded possession and chances for most of the second half. Pumas came close to equalising, but Stefan Frei made a reflex save to deny the Liga MX side a goal.

As the tension mounted, Ruidíaz sent the Lumen Field crowd into raptures with a second goal in the 80th minute. Lodeiro then put the icing on the cake of this historic CCL final victory with a decisive third goal in the 87th minute.

The win gave Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo and Senegalese Abdoulaye Cissoko, both Sounders defenders, their first league title. With this success, Seattle succeeded Los Angeles Galaxy, the last North American club to win the competition in its old format, in 2000.