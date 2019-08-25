Confed Cup qualifiers: Ghana’s Ashantigold into next round

Ghana’s Ashantigold are into the next round of this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition after thumping Equatoguinean outfit Akonangui 3-0 in their second leg encounter played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium, Obuasi on Saturday.A first half hat-trick by captain Shafiu Mumuni ensured the tie finished 4-1 on aggregate having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The gold miners demonstrated their attacking prowess early in the game as Mumuni stepped up and blasted the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot.

He doubled the lead for the home side in six minute later after a defensive blunder by the away side, powering home a superb strike from close range.

The Equatoguinean side were further stunned by Mumuni’s third goal of the evening, to cap an easy win for the home side, landing them a place in the next stage of the competition.

From then on Ashantigold controlled and comfortably saw off the rest of the first half and the entire game.

Ashantigold’s next opponents in the next round will be Moroccan side RSB Berkane.