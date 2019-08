Rwanda’s AS Kigali completed a memorable 2-1 upset of Tanzania’s KMC FC in Dar es Salaam on Friday to get their 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup group stage campaign off to a dream start.AS Kigali were held to a goalless stalemate in the first leg, at Kigali Stadium, a fortnight ago.

AS Kigali will play Uganda’s Proline FC in the next stage of the competition.