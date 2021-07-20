Confirmed COVID-9 cases reach 58,235 with 666 deaths

Rwandan health officials reported 913 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 58,235.The ministry of Health also reported 17 more deaths from the virus. As of Monday, 666 people have died from COVID-19 in Rwanda.

Earlier last week, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) announced plans to introduce Covid-19 self-testing kits to facilitate people to carry out tests – urgently needed in the battle to curb the virus spread.

This is because Rwandan officials believe Covid-19 diagnosis is changing rapidly from long hours and days of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) turnaround time to Rapid Diagnosis Tests (RDTs) in minutes.

The idea comes weeks after the government announced that plans were underway to bring down the cost of Covid tests.

It said that the aim is to reduce the cost RDTs to around Rwf5,000 ($5 USD) or Rwf6,000 ($6 USD) from Rwf10,000 ($10 USD).

The highest number of new Covid infections were recorded in the month of June, according to the weekly Epidemiological Bulletin of July 4 from Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The number of cases under critical conditions also increased from 6 cases as of June 1 to 39 cases on June 30 and 85 deaths were recorded in the same month.