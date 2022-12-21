International › APA

Happening now

Conflict driving rapid food insecurity in eastern, southern regions of Ethiopia: UN

Published on 21.12.2022 at 16h21 by APA News

Conflict in parts of Ethiopia has driven a rapid increase in food insecurity, compounding the impact of an unprecedented drought affecting the country’s eastern and southern regions, the United Nations has warned.Titled monitoring food security in food crisis countries with conflict situations, the joint report, produced by United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme, is a twice-yearly report on the acute food insecurity situation in countries where conflict and insecurity are primary drivers of acute food insecurity.

 

The report, issued on Tuesday, provided an overview of how conflict and violence contributed to rising food insecurity between January and October 2022 in Ethiopia.

 

“The recent escalation of conflict in parts of northern Ethiopia and other regions, in particular Benishangul-Gumuz and Oromia, has driven a rapid increase in food insecurity, compounding the impact of an unprecedented drought affecting eastern and southern regions,” according to the report.

 

“The situation in parts of northern Ethiopia remains of the highest concern. This is due to the high volatility of the context in the past months and the persistence of one or more drivers of severe food insecurity,” the report added.

 

Ethiopia has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since November 2020, which left thousands dead and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

 

On Nov. 2, the Ethiopian government and the TPLF signed a cessation of hostilities agreement to end the two-year-long conflict.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top