Conformity with International Standards: CDSHR Ltd. Becomes Lone ISO 9001:2015 Certified Human Resource Company in Cameroon

CDS Human Resource Limited, CDS HR Ltd, one of Cameroon’s leading companies in the field of manpower supply has just clinched the document that gives it the international credibility to operate. The ISO 9001:2015 was officially handed over to the General Manager of the CDS HR Ltd FULAI NENA MAVIS Espe WAINFEN, by the General Manager of Bureau Veritas PHILIPPE DREAN, in Douala on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Pullman Hotel Bonanjo.

Since the creation of CDS HR Ltd about two years ago, the management team has been working tirelessly to ensure that companies and organizations obtain competent and adequate Man Power in Cameroon amongst the thousands of qualified personnel. They have also enabled job seekers back good jobs under favorable conditions. The ISO 9001: 2015 certification officially handed to the General Manager of CDS Human Resource Ltd by the General Manager of Bureau Veritas Cameroon, comes to attest to the company's credibility and its quality services offered to the public.

The ISO 9001 is an international standards that sets out the requirements for a quality management system. The certification helps businesses and organizations to be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. The General Manager of CDS human resource Limited, FULAI NENA MAVIS Espe WAINFEN says, “CDS HR can currently boost of being the only Man Power Supply and recruitment Company with the ISO 9001:2015 certification in Cameroon. This means that, CDS HR is up to the latest standard to provide quantitative and qualitative clarifications to today’s manpower supply encounters. It remains an honor and a challenge for us to balance the gabs of Man Power demand and supply in the economy”.

As a Cameroon Staffing Agency, CDS HR Ltd provides highly qualified professionals and skilled labors to support with the best top, middle and lower level workforce in a short, medium and long term basis. CDS HR also provides companies with optimized human resource solution that saves time and cost. “We at CDS HR Ltd express our conviction to readily work with new partners and clients and we assure you of top quality services with regards to job placement, manpower supply, Pay roll management, Executive search and Team building activities”. The General Manager of CDS HR Ltd adds.

Going by the General Manager of BUREAU VIRITAS PHILIPPE DREAN, CDS HR Ltd has gone through all the verification procedures to acquire ISO 9001 and the company is striving to be the best quality service provider in the Industry. While saluting the authorities of the structure, the Regional delegate of Employment and Vocational training (MINEFOP) for the Littoral Region TELEP CLAUDE BERNARD, urged other companies to emulate the good example as it falls in line with government's plan of action to reduce unemployment in Cameroon and ensure that companies get qualified staff through Cameroon Recruitment Agencies like CDS HR Ltd.

Meanwhile, the presentation ceremony of the ISO 9001:2015 certificate organized by CDS HR Ltd, had in attendance representatives of over 100 national and international companies based in Cameroon such as OLAWALE AINA OLATUNJI from DANGOTE Cement