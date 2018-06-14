Congo Brazzaville leader to grace China-Africa Forum

Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso will take part in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (CCFFA) in Beijing, China scheduled for September 2018, the presidency said.According to the communication services of the Congolese presidency, the invitation from Chinese President XI-Jinping to President Sassou N’Guesso for his participation at the forum was conveyed to him by the chairman of the Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Wang Yang during his visit to Brazzaville from 11 to 13 June.

The forum, which will be organized after the one held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015, is of paramount importance for the future of relations between China and Africa.

Before leaving Brazzaville on June 13, Wang Yang met with other Congolese authorities, including his counterpart in the Senate, Pierre Ngollo, the National Assembly Speaker, Isidore Mvouba, with whom he discussed the future of parliamentary relations between China and Congo.