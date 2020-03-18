Congo confirms three Covid-19 cases

The Congolese government has announced two new cases of Covid-19 in a statement by Prime Minister Clément Mouamba.By Leon Charles Moukouri

The two new cases add to the first case confirmed on March 14, bringing the number to three in Congo.

According to Congolese Prime Minister Clément Mouamba, who made the announcement, “the two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Congolese territory are a 37-year-old U.S. national who arrived in Brazzaville on March 8 and a 46-year-old Congolese national who arrived in Congo on March 12, 2020.”

The PM said: “The two new cases from Paris have observed self-isolation. They contacted the health services as soon as the first signs appeared”.

The tracking of contact subjects is underway, the PM concluded.