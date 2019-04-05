Congo: €13m EU funding for six new projects

In 2019, the European Union (EU) will finance six projects in Congo with a strong environmental impact to the tune of €13 million or CFA8.5 billion, for improved living conditions of the population, said the EU Ambassador to Brazzaville, Raul Mateus Paula.Four projects relating to the conservation of natural resources and the sustainable development of the Odzala-Kokoua National Park, biodiversity conservation of the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, conservation and participatory management of the Messok-dja protected area and the sustainable wildlife management programme in northern Congo will be financed to the tune of CFA7.8 billion.

The other two projects will be implemented with a CFA655 million funding kitty.

The first will focus on the fight to reduce poverty among Congo’s indigenous population while the other will on assessing the public debt.

“Through this funding, the European Union reaffirms its commitment to continue its efforts to ensure sustainable and responsible management of ecosystems and biodiversity, to reduce poverty in Congo and to protect vulnerable people and facilitate citizen monitoring of government public policies by targeting the issue of debt,” said Raul Mateus Paula.

The European diplomat invited the beneficiaries of the funding to make good use of it, before concluding that “this funding also reaffirms the EU’s role as a political and economic partner for Congo.”