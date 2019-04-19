Congo: Empowering vulnerable people

The Congolese government has adopted a law aimed at giving the social action system a legal foundation that has always been lacking, in order to give fresh impetus to the empowerment of vulnerable people in the country.According to the minister of Communication and government spokesman, Thierry Moungalla who spoke on Thursday in the local press, this text was adopted at a cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

“It focuses on the prevention, protection, care and promotion of less-privileged people or households, activities of social action aimed at preserving or restoring the autonomy of these categories especially their dignity, their integrity either physical or psychic” Thierry Moungalla says.

According to him, the adoption of this text is quite in line with the choice made by the government in 2015, to enact in the basic law specific measures for children, the elderly, people with disabilities and indigenous populations.

Thus, this text is meant to be a reference point of the institutional device in the prevention, protection, care and promotion of households and vulnerable groups thus identified.

President Denis Sassou N’Guesso welcomed the expected adoption of such a text, which re-found all of Congo’s policy towards and in favor of the most vulnerable Congolese.

This text will be sent to Parliament for adoption in the coming days.