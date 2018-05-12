Congo: Ex presidential candidate jailed for 20 years

An ex presidential candidate in Congo Brazzaville, General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the country’s Court of Appeal.Mokoko, a contender for the 2016 presidential poll and seven co-defendants who got the same sentence were convicted of interfering with internal security and illegal possession of weapons and wartime ammunition.

Lawyers denounced the verdict as illegal.

Throughout his trial which began on May 7, General Mokoko refused to speak, holding the view that as “a dignitary of the Republic (by virtue of a decree),” he cannot be judged and detained.

The decree in question says: “the dignitaries of the Republic benefit from jurisdictional immunity (…). Any citizen elevated to a dignitary in the order of merit, the Congolese devotion or the national order of peace cannot be prosecuted or arrested without the prior authorization of the National Council.”