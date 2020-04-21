Congo extends health emergency for 20 days

The health emergency regulation in force in Congo Brazzaville since March 30 has been extended for 20 days from April 21, President Denis Sassou N’Guesso announced on Tuesday.By Léon Charles Moukouri

This comes after the Congolese Senate and National Assembly adopted, at the end of a special session on 19 April, the bill authorising the president to extend the national health emergency.

According to the Congolese parliament, the move aims “not only to give the state the additional means to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, but also the legal framework necessary to act on a daily basis and enforce the lockdown.”

To date Congo has registered 160 cases including six deaths and 16 recoveries.

Six of the country’s twelve departments are already affected by the pandemic.