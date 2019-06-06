Congo grants dozen mining exploration permits

A dozen mining licenses for exploration have been awarded by the Congo to several companies, the spokesman of the government, Thierry Moungalla, said on Thursday in the country’s hub, Brazzaville.“These mining research permits were awarded to these companies during the Council of Ministers held Wednesday in the Congolese capital. They include the research of poly-metals, potash and gold,” said Moungalla.

In addition, during the Council of Ministers, several prospecting licenses for rough diamonds, potash and gold were renewed.