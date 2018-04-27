Congo: King Mohammed VI’s visit opportunity to renew cooperation

The visit of Moroccan King Mohammed VI to Congo Brazzaville on Saturday in, as special guest at the first summit of leaders of the Congo Basin Blue Fund, will serve as an opportunity to reinvigorate cooperation between Morocco and Congo, a media source has told APA.In the aftermath of the summit, a bilateral meeting of experts is planned, which should lead to the signing of agreements on the economy, industry, ICT, trade, equipment, transport and infrastructure.

Agriculture, sea fishing, energy, mining, environment, sustainable development, health, education, culture and training, civil service and public administration will also be covered.

Prior to the signing of the agreements, Congo’s President Denis Sassou N’Guesso and his guest will proceed to lay the foundation stone of a fishing port, the Central Africa News Agency reported on Friday.

On the basis of several memoranda of understanding and conventions, Congo and Morocco already maintain very fruitful bilateral relations focused on several fields such as diplomacy, economy, education and health.

Congo is Morocco’s seventh largest customer in sub-Saharan Africa, according to official figures.

King Mohammed VI last visited Congo-Brazzaville in 2006.