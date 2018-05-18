Congo launches anti-Ebola strategy

The Congolese government, in an effort to keep the Ebola epidemic from reaching its territory from neighboring DR Congo, has launched a sensitization campaign targeting local communities in Ubangi in Likouala department, APA learnt Friday from official source.Developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the contingency plan aims to swiftly manage any declared case, carry out epidemiological surveillance of the disease and beef up hygiene measures.

According to the WHO representative in the Congo, Fatoumata Binta Diallo, who unveiled the plan to the press, several departments in Congo are at risk of being touched by the disease, including the Likouala, Cuvette, Plateaux, Pool and even Brazzaville the capital.

“The WHO has declared some countries at very high risk. They include Congo, the Central African Republic and the other countries bordering DRC. We are on total alert and are ready to respond quickly,” Ms. Fatoumata said.

In the DRC, Ebola cases have been reported in Equateur Province, including Mbandaka and Bikoro, two localities near the Congolese town of Liranga in the Likouala department.

The Republic of Congo was hit in 2001 and 2003 by two Ebola outbreaks that killed more than 100 people.

According to the WHO, Ebola has a fatality rate ranging from 20 to 90 percent.

After an incubation period of between 2 and 21 days, the disease often manifests as sudden temperature rises with severe weakness, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, hemorrhage, among others.

Ebola haemorrhagic fever virus is transmitted through contact with blood, secretions, organs or body fluids of infected persons.

No effective treatment is currently available apart from a few vaccines under experimentation.