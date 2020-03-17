Congo makes Cabinet reshuffle

The Congolese head of state, Denis Sassou Nguesso, on Tuesday in Brazzaville, made a slight technical reshuffle of the government.According to Decree No. 2020-57 of March 16, 2020, the functions of the Minister of Transport, Civil Aviation and the Merchant Navy, Fidele Dimou, are terminated. Mr. Dimou is replaced by Ms. Ingrid Olga Ghislaine Ebouka Babakas.

The latter assumes concurrently her new functions with those of Minister of Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration.

President Nguesso also appointed, by Decree No. 2020-58 of March 16, 2020, Ludovic Ngatse as Deputy Minister to the Minister of Finance and Budget, in charge of the budget.

Ludovic Ngatse, in his forties, is a chartered accountant and teacher at Marien Ngouabi University.