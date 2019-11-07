Congo names 22-man squad for AfCON qualifiers

Congo’s national football coach, Valdo Candido has released a list of 22 players to take on Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, in qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) in Cameroon in 2021, state radio announced on Thursday.By Leon Charles Moukouri

The list of the 22 players of the Red Devils is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Blackpool, England), Pavhel Ndzila (Congo Star) and Giscard Mavoungou (AS Cheminots, Congo)

Centre backs: Fernand Mayembo (Le Havre, France), Carof Bakoua (Otohoo, Congo), Elie Ikouma (Cara, Congo), Beranger Itoua (Sohar FC, Oman)

Left/right backs: Ravy Tsouka (Vasteras SK FK, Sweden), Dorvel Dibekou (Congo, Congo Star), Hugo Konongo (SEPSI OSK, Romania), Dimitri Bissiki (AS Otoho, Congo)

Midfielders: AmourLoussoukou (Stade Tunisien, Tunisia), Durel Avounou (SM Caen, France), Gaius Makouta (AS Braga B, Portugal), Itali Ossetée (Diables Noirs, Congo), Thievy Bifouma (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)

Attackers: Junior Makiesse (US Tataouine, Tunisia), Yhoan Andzouana (KSV Roeselare, Belgium), Prince Vinny Ibara (Beerschot, Belgium), Silvere Ganvoula (VFL Bouhum, Germany), Juvhel Tsoumou (FCSB, Romania), Yann Moukombo (Etoile Congo, Congo).