Congo receives CFA 600m from France to fight Covid-19

The French Development Agency (AFD) has disbursed CFA600 million to support the implementation of the Congolese response plan against the coronavirus pandemic, APA learned Wednesday from the French embassy in Congo.By Leon Charles Moukouri

“This grant from AFD concerns three financing agreements with the Congo. For the first agreement, 229 million CFA francs are allocated to the ministry in charge of Health for the Brazzaville University and Hospital Center, for the acquisition of medical equipment and consumables,” a press statement from the French diplomatic representation says.

She indicates that the second agreement of CFA168 million concerns the Ministry of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action within the framework of its “Telema” project (Standing) for raising public awareness on preventive measures in the fight against the coronavirus across the country.

“The third financing agreement of CFA100 million is still intended for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action for the care for one month of 5000 vulnerable people (children and elderly) in Brazzaville, Pointe Noire and the Pool department ”, the statement concludes.