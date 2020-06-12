Congolese Court requires 20 years in prison against Vital Kamerhe

The president of the High Court of La Gombe, Kinshasa, has requested 20 years in prison against Vital Kamerhe, in connection with the trial of the so-called “Hundred Days Programme” case.The same sentence incurred by Mr. Kamerhe, Chief of Staff of President Felix Tshisekedi, was requested yesterday Thursday against the Lebanese entrepreneur, Jammal Samih.

The court, which adjourned the case until June 20, also requested the freezing of Kamerhe family’s assets acquired with the embezzled funds during the period from January 2019 to date.

In pre-trial detention since 8 April in Makala prison, Kamerhe is accused of embezzling US$50 million intended for President Tshisekedi’s Hundred Days Programme.