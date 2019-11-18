Congolese police arrests three Cameroonians for racketing over 300 women online

Three Cameroonians and one Beninese accused of having defrauded over 300 women, most of whom are Congolese with the use of the internet have felt in the drag net of the Congolese police where reports say they are helping unmask a chain of cyber criminals.

Reports say the four suspects were arrested Thursday November 15, 2019 following investigations conducted by the police in Brazzaville, Congo.

According to Congo-based VOXTV, the suspects use American Identity cards and change their profiles on social media to convince their victims (ladies) to expose themselves on nude pictures and videos and end up by making marriage proposals to them.

Speaking to the same TV, one of the suspects disclosed apart from the marriage proposals, they equally propose visa and other interesting things to the ladies and defraud them of huge sums of money in the process.

For the time being, the suspects who acknowledged they committed the act are currently under custody in Brazzaville where they are said to be helping the Congolese police in dismantling their gang involved in cyber crimes