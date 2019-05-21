Congolese priest murdered in Mozambique

A Congolese Catholic priest was murdered on Sunday night in Mozambique’s central port Beira city, the police said on Tuesday.Sofala provincial police spokesperson Daniel Macuácua told private daily O Pais that Landry Ibil Ikwel was stabbed by unknown persons at his residence. It is also believed that the attackers forced him to ingest some toxic products.

The priest was attached to the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Beira.

Macuácua said investigations are under way to bring the culprits to book. Nothing was stolen from the residence after the attack.

The late priest was also involved in anti-corruption work.