Congo’s Sassou N’Guesso urged to seek reelection in 2021

Members of the ruling Congolese Labour Party (PCT), at the end of their ordinary congress held Monday night, invited Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso to run again in the 2021 presidential election.By Léon Charles Moukouri

The congressmen justified their encouragement to President Sassou to seek relection by “his maturity to preserve peace, freedom and tranquility in the country, the revival of economic growth after several years of crisis, his sensitivity to the problems of the people in all areas”.

According to the members of the PCT, “the sound of arms is now far away and peace reigns in the country.

“The Congolese Labour Party is the most established party throughout the national territory; it must continue to be the great pole of attraction. The members of the party must lay the groundwork for victory in the 2021 presidential election in early 2020 and be with the people like a fish in water,” said its new secretary general, Pierre Moussa, elected at the congress.

He took on the Congolese opposition which, through its leader, Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, called for a postponement of the 2021 presidential election to allow the country to enter a two-year transition.

He dimissed this as nonsense since the country is not in political crisis and institutions are functioning normally.

“PCT members must, in the face of such proposals, get into a battle line by 2020 to emerge victorious from the great competition of the 2021 presidential election,” the new PCT secretary general urged.

More than 2,500 delegates from all parts of Congo’s twelve departments attended the congress.