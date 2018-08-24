Construction of new Mozambique airport to commence in October

Mozambique’s Transport and Communications Minister Carlos Mesquita says work on Xai-Xai Airport in Gaza province is expected to begin in October.The Chinese government granted the Mozambican government US$60 million for construction of the new airport in Xai-Xai city, some 205 kilometres north of the capital Maputo.

Mesquita told journalists on Thursday that two public tenders related with the airport are to be launched, one in China and one in Mozambique.

“The Chinese tender will select a contractor to build the runway while the tender in Mozambique will identify companies to build access roads and install the services to support the airport’s activities,” Mesquita said.

A Chinese firm recently spent about a month in Gaza, studying the soil at the airport site and other physical conditions for building the airport.

Mesquita added that a team of Mozambicans has just returned from China, where they closed the final details for the Chinese grant.