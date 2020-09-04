Construction/Real Estate industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Construction/Real Estate industry displaced the Financial Services industry on top of the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 954.529 million shares valued at N681.392 million traded in 218 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Financial Services industry followed with 889.888 million shares worth N6.538 billion in 10,107 deals, while the third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 209.437 million shares worth N579.990 million in 677 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 2.209 billion shares worth N10.957 billion in 18,013 deals were traded this week by investors on the NSE in contrast to a total of 1.072 billion shares valued at N7.384 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,684 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely UACN- Property Development Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and LASACO Assurance Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 1.229 billion shares worth N3.243 billion in 2,148 deals, contributing 55.61% and 29.60% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 126,119 units valued at N655.919 million were traded this week in 36 deals, compared with a total of 107,424 units valued at N520.306 million transacted last week in 18 deals. In the Bonds section, a total of 1,016 units valued at N1.099 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 8,285 units valued at N10.658 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.17% to close the week at 25,605.64 and N13.358 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM Index which depreciated by 1.63%. ($1=N380)