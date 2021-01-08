Consumer Goods Industry dominates trading at Nigerian bourse

The Consumer Goods Industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.026 billion shares valued at N7.503 billion traded in 4,031 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos said that the Financial Services Industry followed with 939.288 million shares worth N7.820 billion in 14,020 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 139.882 million shares worth N182.151 million in 885 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 3.394 billion shares worth N19.867 billion in 26,808 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.806 billion shares valued at N25.966 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,634 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Champion Breweries Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 2.144 billion shares worth N6.002 billion in 1,971 deals, contributing 63.18% and 30.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 196,294 units valued at N816.553 million were traded this week in 38 deals compared with a total of 26,141 units valued at N185.334 million transacted last week in 35 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 10,051 units valued at N12.591 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 5,218 units valued at N5.773 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.37% to close the week at 40,120.22 and N20.978 trillion respectively.

However, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods which depreciated by 2.99%, 1.22% and 2.29% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)