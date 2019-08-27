Controversial armoured vehicles, increase in electricity tariff, dominate Nigerian press

Published on 27.08.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The Nigerian press on Tuesday is agog with the controversy surrounding the ownership of

the armoured vehicles and the plan to increase electricity tariff.The Daily Trust lead story highlighted that controversy has continued to trail the ownership

of six sophisticated armoured vehicles seized by the Nigerian security forces in Adamawa

State in northern Nigeria.

It said that six Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles brought into Nigeria from

Cameroon were intercepted by soldiers manning a checkpoint at Konkol, a border between

Nigeria and Cameroon in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Guardian said that the move by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

to fully implement the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) designed in 2015 and the Minimum

Remittance Order for the Year 2019 has raised new arguments on the structure of the

Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The Nation reported that it would no longer be business as usual for recalcitrant borrowers

that take loans from one bank and run to another bank to avoid repayment.

The Bankers’ Committee on Monday directed all borrowers to sign an asset seizure

agreement with their banks, it said.

ThisDay reported that following the indictment of 77 Nigerians by the Federal Bureau of

Investigations (FBI) in the United States, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

(EFCC) has placed all its offices in the country on red alert in a bid to track down collaborators

of the Internet scam in Nigeria.

The Sun quoted the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as saying that no fewer than

19 million children are unregistered during and after birth in Nigeria.

The Punch reported the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NAFIU) said that it would soon

put in place instruments to “tamper with” financial transactions and withdrawals by states

and the federal governments as part of its mandate to curb money laundering.

The unit insisted that the ongoing legal action taken by the state governors against the

guidelines on local government funds would not prevent it from carrying out its statutory

responsibility, noting that it would also monitor financial transactions by local governments.

ChannelsTV said that Nigeria has ended its 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African

Games after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final in Morocco.