Controversial hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie Paul Rusesabagina’s trial opens in Kigali

The trial of controversial hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie, Paul Rusesabagina facing terrorism-related charges opened Monday under heavy security at Kagarama court in Kigali city,Rusesabagina, whose story during the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda”, was indicted on Monday for terrorism, murder and financing a rebellion by a court in Kigali.

“Hôtel Rwanda” describes how Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi, in 1994 saved more than 1,200 people sheltered in the Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali, where he was the director, using his influence with the Hutu militiamen.

The presiding judge read the 13 charges against the defendant which includes terrorism, formation and financing of militant groups, murder and arson.

Rusesabagina arrived at the Kicukiro court aboard a Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) detainees van at 9:30am, clad in a brown suit and cream shirt, amid tight security. Attendees were required to take a COVID-19 test.

In court, Rusesabagina’s biodata was read out, which he acknowledged, before his lawyers David Rugaza and Emeline Nyembo, immediately presented impediments, including raising concerns on the competence of the court to try a non-Rwanda resident.

Rusesabagina’s lawyers argued that the court has no jurisdiction to try their client, who is a citizen of Belgium, with residence in the U.S and the alleged crimes were not committed on Rwandan soil.

Rusesabagina faces 13 charges, including the creation or entry of an illegal armed group, terrorism, engaging in terrorism for political gain, issuance of instructions in the act of terrorism, membership in a terrorist organization, conspiracy and incitement of terrorism, complicity in the crimes of murder, arson, theft and many more.