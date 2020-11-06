International › APA

Controversial ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie hero’s trial postponed, lawyers withdraw

Published on 06.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The presiding judge t Intermediate Court of Nyarugenge on Friday resolved to postpone the trial of controversial’Hotel Rwanda’ movie, paul Rusesabagina facing terrorism-related charges in order for the defendant to replace defence lawyers.Rusesabagina’s current defence team including Emelyne  Nyembo and David Rugaza withdrew from the case in objection  submitted  by their client to get a new lawyer Gatera Gashabana who is known for  dealing with critical cases involving terror suspects in Rwanda.

Rusesabagina  is charged to be the founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic  Change (MRCD), whose armed wing, National Liberation Forces (NLF), is  accused of waging war on the Rwandan government, and faces 13  terror-related charges.

The defendant is especially accused of  being  a leader – along with Belgium-based former Rwandan Prime Minister   FaustinTwagiramungu – of the MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a militia group based   mainly in the east of neighbouring DR Congo.

In addition, his   foundation – Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation (HRRF) – has been   accused of collecting money from well-wishers it uses to fund terrorist   activities of National Liberation Front (FLN)

The  FLN first   raided a Rwandan village near the border with Burundi in June 2018,   before carrying out another attack in December 2018 when they ambushed   three passenger service vehicles inside Nyungwe forest.

As a   result, several people lost their lives while others lost limbs. The   group, which has often attacked Rwanda from Burundi, has also been   blamed for kidnapping civilians.

The 2004 Oscar-nominated film   Hotel Rwanda showed Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi, as using   his influence as a manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines, to allow   more than 1,200 Tutsis to shelter in the hotel’s rooms. In the film,   Rusesabagina was played by US actor Don Cheadle.

However   Rusesabagina remains a hugely controversial figure where his status as a   rescue hero in 1994 has been contested by a range of actors, including   genocide survivors at Hotel Mille Collines located in the outskirtrs  of  Kigali city.

