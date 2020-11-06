Controversial ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie hero’s trial postponed, lawyers withdraw

The presiding judge t Intermediate Court of Nyarugenge on Friday resolved to postpone the trial of controversial’Hotel Rwanda’ movie, paul Rusesabagina facing terrorism-related charges in order for the defendant to replace defence lawyers.Rusesabagina’s current defence team including Emelyne Nyembo and David Rugaza withdrew from the case in objection submitted by their client to get a new lawyer Gatera Gashabana who is known for dealing with critical cases involving terror suspects in Rwanda.

Rusesabagina is charged to be the founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), whose armed wing, National Liberation Forces (NLF), is accused of waging war on the Rwandan government, and faces 13 terror-related charges.

The defendant is especially accused of being a leader – along with Belgium-based former Rwandan Prime Minister FaustinTwagiramungu – of the MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a militia group based mainly in the east of neighbouring DR Congo.

In addition, his foundation – Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation (HRRF) – has been accused of collecting money from well-wishers it uses to fund terrorist activities of National Liberation Front (FLN)

The FLN first raided a Rwandan village near the border with Burundi in June 2018, before carrying out another attack in December 2018 when they ambushed three passenger service vehicles inside Nyungwe forest.

As a result, several people lost their lives while others lost limbs. The group, which has often attacked Rwanda from Burundi, has also been blamed for kidnapping civilians.

The 2004 Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda showed Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi, as using his influence as a manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines, to allow more than 1,200 Tutsis to shelter in the hotel’s rooms. In the film, Rusesabagina was played by US actor Don Cheadle.

However Rusesabagina remains a hugely controversial figure where his status as a rescue hero in 1994 has been contested by a range of actors, including genocide survivors at Hotel Mille Collines located in the outskirtrs of Kigali city.