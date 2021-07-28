Controversial Orange Cameroon GM, Frederic Debord transferred to Madagascar

He has been replaced by Beninese-born Patrick Benon who was General Manager of Orange in Botswana.

The French telecommunications operator, Orange has carried out a series of appointments and transfers within its subsidiaries following a number of Board meetings that took place from June 24 to July 13 in Casablanca, Morocco.

According to the final communique, Patrick Benon who was the general manager of Orange in Botswana will now assume the same office in Cameroon.

He replaces the highly controversial Frederic Debord of French nationality who has been transferred to Madagascar to replace Michel Degland, appointed deputy General Manager of Mauritius Telecom, the telecommunications operator of the Mauritius Island where Orange is the majority shareholder with 40% of the capital.

“These appointments are part of the Company’s international mobility policy, each of which comes at the end of the mandate of the outgoing directors. They will all be effective in September 2021,” The communique partly reads.

It should be noted that Frederic Debord’s transfer comes after he was accused of sexual harassment, racism on his employees and unfair dismissals and is facing legal proceedings though has already left the country.

He arrived in Cameroon in 2018 to replace Cameroonian-born Elisabeth Medou Badang.