COP27 : UK Increases Financial Support for Climate Adaptation in Africa

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed during the COP27 that the UK will provide £200 million to the African Development Bank Group’s Climate Action Window.

Several countries on the continent are experiencing extreme weather conditions, from severe drought in Somalia to floods in South Sudan. “Climate change is having a devastating impact on some of the poorest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, yet historically these countries have received very little climate change funding,” said Foreign Minister James Cleverly. He added: ” Through this new African Development Bank facility, vital resources will be channelled much more quickly to those countries most affected by the effects of climate change”.

The UK Foreign Secretary continued, “Access to climate finance for emerging economies was a key focus of COP26 in Glasgow and I am pleased to see that tangible progress is being made, supported today by £200m of UK funding.”

Climate change is having a disproportionate impact on the 37 poorest and least creditworthy countries in Africa. Nine of the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change are in Africa. The Glasgow Climate Pact included a commitment from donors to double funding for adaptation measures between 2019 and 2025.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced during the weekend that the UK would exceed this target and triple adaptation funding to £1.5 billion by 2025, up from £500 million in 2019. This funding to the African Development Bank will be allocated 100% to climate adaptation.

The Prime Minister also confirmed on Monday 7th November that the UK is meeting its commitment to spend £11.6 billion on international climate finance between 2021/22 and 2025/26.

Moreover, this new mechanism from the African Development Bank will see vital funds delivered to those most affected by the impacts of climate change, much more quickly. Lack of access to climate finance for the world’s poorest countries was a central focus at COP26 in Glasgow. This £200 million of UK funding is helping us to make tangible progress to address this issue.