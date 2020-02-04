Corona virus scare: Kenya confident of spelled out measures

The Kenyan government has insisted that stringent measures have been put in place to prevent the importation of Corona virus in the country, despite several health scares.Already, the East African nation has experienced its measure of scares with several suspected cases turning negative.

On 28th January, a student who arrived in Kenya from China Tuesday was quarantined in Nairobi after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

However, government spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna two days later confirmed that the student was diagnosed with common flu after he quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

“We wish to inform members of the public that the laboratory results from the National Influenza Centre and South Africa reveals that the person under coronavirus investigation at Kenyatta National Hospital does not have Corona Virus 2019 disease but usual common cold,” he said.

Three other cases reported in the past one week in Nairobi and Mombasa cities have already turned negative.

He said that thorough screening is being done in all entry points in the country in order to ensure that nobody who is infected enters the country, without the knowledge of the government.

In the past one week, Kenya has been sending samples to South Africa to test for coronavirus virus.

However, the World Health Organization has pledged to send to send diagnostic kits and reagents to Kenya this week. This will boost the East African nation ability to conduct conclusive tests.

However, on Tuesday, Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), a Private Sector a membership-based organization that serves as the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said its deeply concerned by the Coronavirus epidemic.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week endorsed as satisfactory current measures taken by the ministries of Health and Transport on the outbreak.

The declaration of Coronavirus as an international emergency by the World Health Organization signals the fundamental need for epidemic preparedness, noted KHF.

The organization is advising members of the public to take up preventative measures to keep the epidemic at bay.

The CEO of KHF, Dr. Anastasia Nyalita advised that anyone who is feeling unwell and believes they may have been exposed to the coronavirus should see their physician immediately at the the first sign of any symptoms.

“We also recommend that all to understand and follow WHO’s standard hygiene recommendations to reduce exposure to and transmission of illnesses. Frequently clean your hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” she told African Press Agency in Nairobi.

She further advised that when coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue — throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands.

“If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider,” she added.

She further advises that the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided.

“Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods as per good food safety practices,” she pointed out.

Last week, Kenya Airways suspended its flights to China following pressure from the public.

Last week the government urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, Hubei Province in China following the outbreak of the acute viral respiratory disease. The government has disclosed that there are 85 Kenyans in Wuhan who are registered with the Embassy.

According to reports, the new coronavirus strain had killed more in mainland China, 425 as of Tuesday morning.

For Kenya it’s a wait and see situation with the country hoping that China will be able to contain the epidemic in the coming weeks.