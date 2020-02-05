Coronavirus: Botswana, China agree on travel restrictions

Botswana and China have agreed to limit travel by citizens of both countries as part of measures to reduce the spread of the deadly Coronavirus that has triggered global panic in recent weeks after claiming hundreds of lives in the Asian country.Chinese ambassador to Botswana, Zhao Yanbo revealed that both Batswana and Chinese nationals have been advised to reduce travel between China and Botswana.

“Those who recently arrived from China are advised to self-house at least 14 days from time of arrival and about 150 Chinese who have been to China have volunteered to self-contain,” Zhao said following a meeting with Botswana’s Health Minister Lemogang Kwape on Wednesday.

Kwape thanked Zhao for making time to come and share the mutual concerns.

The minister said he updated parliament on the Coronavirus situation and the measures that the Botswana authorities had put in place to ensure the disease does not spread into the country.