Coronavirus: Botswana intensifies screening of travellers at entry ports

Botswana on Wednesday revealed that it has intensified the screening of travellers at ports of entry as it steps up effort to prevent the entry of Coronavirus into the country.Officials from the ministries of Health and Wellness, International Affairs and Cooperation, Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology as well as the World Health Organization informed journalists that the Southern African nation was at risk due to the high number of tourists.

Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health Malaki Tshipayagae said the screening has started at all port of entries and travellers are being provided with information pamphlets.