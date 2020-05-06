Coronavirus: Cameroon begin repatriating citizens stranded abroad on May 8

The Government of Cameroon has made public a schedule for the second repatriation phase of over sixty hundred citizens stranded abroad due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the schedule, these citizens will be repatriated from different parts of the world in five sets, to run from Friday May the 8th to Monday 11th of May.

The first set will be flied from Dakar to Abuja, then to Cotonou to finally land at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

On May 9, the second set will leave Johanesburg to Dubai and then to Nsimalen.

On the same day, others will arrive from Toronto, Washington, Paris and Sao Paulo. The schedule indicates the exercise could unfold on May 10.

The last but one set will leave Tunis and passing through Lome will get to the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

On the 11th of May, the last set will be flied from Libreville to Kinshasa, and then to Bangui to land at the Nsimalen airport.

While announcing the Head of State’s decision to fly in these citizens last April 23, the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute tasked the Minister of Public Health to work in conjunction with the Governor of the Centre region to finalize measures related to the organization of the confinement of these compatriots once they get to Cameroon and the establishment of specialized treatment centres for those who will test positive for the virus.