Coronavirus: Cameroon to repatriate 668 citizens stranded abroad

On instructions of the Head of State, six hundred and sixty-eight Cameroonians stranded abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic will in the days ahead be repatriated with expenses covered by the State, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has announced.

He made the announcement this Thursday April 23, at the end of the weekly meeting of the inter-Ministerial Committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of Government’s response strategy against the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the Head of Government, negotiations are under way at the behest of the Minister of External Relations for the organization of special flights with the support of the countries and diplomatic representations of Cameroon concerned in view of the repatriation process.

In the same veine, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute revealed the Government is facilitating the repatriation of foreigners wishing to return to their respective countries.

This will be the second set of Cameroonians to return home since the country closed its borders on March 18.

In line with this repatriation, the Minister of Public Health has been tasked to work in conjunction with the Governor of the Centre region to finalize measures related to the organization of the confinement of these compatriots and to pay particular attention to the establishment of specialized treatment centres for those who will test positive for the virus.