Coronavirus claims 12th victim in S/Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that coronavirus has claimed its 12th victim in South Africa, a 57-year-old man from Western Cape Province.The victim, who had been admitted to hospital two days ago with pre-existing health conditions, was among the 1,686 confirmed cases in the country, an increase of 31 cases overnight.

According to the minister, the highly industrialised Gauteng Province (home to Johannesburg and the administrative capital Pretoria) remained the region with the most cases in South Africa, with 713 confirmed infections.

In terms of fatalities, however, KwaZulu-Natal Province accounted for the most deaths, with seven, followed by the Western Cape Province that has three fatalities, Mkhize said.

Surprisingly, Gauteng Province’s high confirmed cases have seen only one death, and so has the neighbouring Free State Province.

Meanwhile, one of the country’s top union leaders, Zwelinzima Vavi of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, said his condition has improved since Sunday when he was admitted to hospital.

Diagnosed with coronavirus last Thursday, Vavi’s condition deteriorated over the weekend after he experienced a high fever and shortness of breath.

He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and is in self-isolation at home.