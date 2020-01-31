Coronavirus fears: RwandAir suspends all flights to China

Rwanda’s main carrier, RwandAir on Friday announced the temporary suspension of its weekly flights to China amid the growing coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in demand for travel to the Asian country.Reports by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that by Friday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 200 people, all of them in China.

More than 7,700 others have been infected in more than a dozen countries

RwandAir, which operates three weekly flight to Guangzhou via Mumbai said it has temporarily suspended all flights to China until further notice.

This follows the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the airline said in a statement.

Following the suspension, affected passengers will be re-routed, refunded or allowed to change their tickets to a later date, the statement said while stressing that flights between Kigali and Mumbai remain operational.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience(…) we will continue to provide updates on any further developments”