Coronavirus forces postponement of intl energy forum in Kigali

The next Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) Forum that was scheduled to take place in Kigali from 26 – 28 May 2020 has been postponed because of fears over the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the event confirmed on Friday.”As you probably have heard in the news, the coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak has been declared a public health emergency of international concern. We apologise for this inconvenience but people will appreciate that it is beyond our control,” the the conference organisers said in a statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

This decision has been taken to ensure the health and well-being of participants considering the COVID-19 situation and as a result of in-depth discussions with the government of Rwanda as host, the United Nations and the SEforALL Administrative Board, it added.

SEforALL is described as the most dynamic and diverse convening of the movement since the establishment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) where entrepreneurs, community leaders, city leaders, policymakers, financiers and investors from across the globe can connect.

At this challenging time, SEforALL and the government of Rwanda join the international community in standing in solidarity with affected countries, organisers said.

Meanwhile, organisers said that preparations will proceed to ensure the best possible results for the forum, designed as the landmark opportunity to foster global dialogue about the challenges and prospects of achieving SDG7 by 2030.