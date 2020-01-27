Coronavirus: Kenyans advised to avoid non-essential travel to China’s Hubei Province

The Kenyan government on Monday urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel to Wuhan, Hubei Province in China following the outbreak of the acute viral respiratory disease (Coronavirus) that has so far killed over 80 people in the Central Chinese city.The Chinese authorities have imposed a lock-down on the region in a bid to contain the spread of the virus that has also infected over 1,975.

“Our embassy in China has issued an alert to Kenyans living in China and especially those residing in WUHAN, Hubei Province to take high precaution to protect themselves and to comply with measures put in place by the local authorities,” the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

According to the embassy, there are 85 Kenyans in Wuhan who are registered with the embassy.

The ministry advised those who may exhibit symptoms of the virus to report to the nearest hospital without delay.

“Contrary to what has appeared in the local press about alleged failure by the Kenya Embassy in Beijing to help Kenyan students, the Embassy has been in constant touch with all Kenyans in the affected region and elsewhere in China,” added the statement.

Authorities in Hubei province have announced the postponement of the opening of universities and colleges and suspended exams calendar indefinitely in an effort to curb movement and the spread of the virus.

Kenyan students studying in Hubei have been advised to stay away from the Wuhan city until further advised.