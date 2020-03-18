Coronavirus: Liberia suspends passport issuance

Liberia’s Foreign Affairs ministry has with immediate effect suspended the issuance of passports to citizens in the wake of confirmed cases of coronavirus.The latest decision is in accordance with the mandate of President George Manneh Weah on social distancing to avoid the further spread of the deadly virus.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued on Wednesday, passports will only be issued to people based on emergency cases to be determined by authorities of the Bureau of Passport of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these measures which will be reviewed periodically, are in no way intended to deprive citizens of their right to travel document but is rather in the interest of public safety and health of the citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is meanwhile has apologized to the general public for any inconvenience the latest pronouncement may cause as it is only intended to contain the further spread of coronavirus.