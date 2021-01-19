Coronavirus: Morocco reports first case of UK variant

Morocco has spotted a first case of contamination of the Covid-19 variant, which appeared in the United Kingdom.The variant was discovered with a Moroccan who arrived at the Port of Tangiers aboard a boat from Marseilles, the Ministry of Health announced Monday evening in a statement seen by APA.

The person, who is asymptomatic, was placed in isolation in Casablanca, the ministry said, stressing that the patient and contact persons are treated in accordance with the health protocol in force in the kingdom.

As part of the update of the national protocol relating to the Covid-19, particularly in aspects related to contact tracing, a series of measures have been adopted for the early detection of Covid-19 variants, the statement added.

It is also a question of updating the measures for the management of cases of the disease, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the kingdom and globally.

To cope with the spread of Covid-19 and its variants, the Ministry of Health calls on citizens to comply with preventative rules in a spirit of patriotism and responsibility.