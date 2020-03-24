Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms first death case

A sixty-seven year old man is said to have died of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Country’s Centre for Disease Control said Monday March 23 in a tweet.

According to the tweet, the man came back to Nigeria in March, after undergoing medical treatment in the UK.

Apart from suffering from the deadly Coronavirus, the man whose name has been witheld reportedly had other health issues including; cancer, diabetes and had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

He is said to have succumbed to these health issues Monday March 23, 2020.

In the meantime, just like neighbouring Cameroon, Nigerian authorities had announced that two people, including the Italian who was the first coronavirus diagnosed case in the country, have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The country reportedly witnessed a rapid spread of virus as infected cases increased to thirty-six across six States as of yesterday and stands today at forty confirmed cases.

