Coronavirus: No need to quarantine Ghanaian President – Presidency

Ghana’s Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has

stated that President Akufo-Addo is in good health and therefore there is no need for him to be quarantined for coronavirus disease.This follows President Akufo-Addo’s return from his official visit to Norway and other four European countries last month (February).

Before the return of President Akufo-Addo from Norway, opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak, called for President Akufo-Addo to be isolated and quarantined after his return from his official visit for some time as a measure to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The MP had argued that it was important to quarantine the President on his return from Norway where there is a reported case of coronavirus.

In view of that, the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in an interview on Starr FM on Wednesday said the President needed not to be quarantined after his return from Norway

”The President arrived in the country yesterday at 8 pm and is fine, there are no signs of him contracting anything. The President travelled with a medical team and was assessed 24 hours and if there was something wrong with him I am sure the medical team would have stated it. There is no need to panic everything is fine”.

A Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, told Starr FM days ago said the calls for President Akufo-Addo to be quarantine was not necessary.

In another development, Ghana’s Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, has reacted to the news reports that suggested he has been quarantined after an official visit to South Korea.

He denied being quarantined, but stated that as per procedure, he was only subjected to the tests and results proved negative despite visiting one of the countries that have been hard hit by the disease.