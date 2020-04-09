After anti-COVID-19 sensitization campaign, over 2000 Cameroonians awaiting to be tested

The samples of some two thousand, three hundred and thirteen Cameroonians in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon will be screened following a massive door-to-door anti-COVID-19 sensitization campaign conducted in that part of the country to stop the propagation of the virus.

The information was revealed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda this Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

Five days after the campaign kicked off in Douala, Minister Manaouda says his teams visited eighty thousand, three hundred and sixty-six households, evaluated one hundred and ninety-eight thousand, six hundred and forty people with 85.2% rate of acceptance against 14.8% rate of refusal.

According to his tweet, this screening process will help isolate positive cases earlier enough.

At first, all samples screened anywhere in Cameroon were sent to Yaounde to be tested at the Centre Pasteur which was the only medical Centre to run Coronavirus tests.

As of now, Douala has been equipped with a laboratory that permits samples to be tested in that part of the country.

As at this Thursday evening, the Littoral region reported two hundred and fifty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases, six deaths and fourteen recoveries.

It is the second hardest hit Coronavirus region after the Centre.